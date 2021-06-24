$75.13 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report $75.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $75.49 million. Upland Software posted sales of $71.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $305.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.80 million to $305.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $313.25 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $321.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,802 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Upland Software by 50.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Upland Software by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

