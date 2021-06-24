$780.43 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce sales of $780.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $766.50 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $590.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

LECO opened at $129.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

