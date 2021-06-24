83,927 Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Acquired by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.14% of Accolade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCD stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.39. 22,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,743. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.90. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.27.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

