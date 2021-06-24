A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.77). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 513 ($6.70), with a volume of 56,971 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £574.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 523.63.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($51,737.65). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,980.

About A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

