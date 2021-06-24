AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director Sells $2,550,000.00 in Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $21.71 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.93. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.24.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Management Ltd boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $532,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $4,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2,353.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 69,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

