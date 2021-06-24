AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 3.3%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 53,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,243,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 48.24.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $338,047,000. SB Management Ltd increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $165,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

