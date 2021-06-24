Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Insider Mark Florance Buys 80 Shares

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) insider Mark Florance acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £180 ($235.17).

AAIF stock opened at GBX 224 ($2.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 243 ($3.17). The firm has a market cap of £393.64 million and a PE ratio of 8.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

