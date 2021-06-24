Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.12. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 205,696 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin and the Rocky Mountain regions. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves were 16.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.