Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.37

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 4211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,220,426 shares of company stock valued at $636,988,221. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

