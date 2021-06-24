Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.37

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 4211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17.
In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,220,426 shares of company stock valued at $636,988,221. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.