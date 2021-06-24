Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,083 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 36.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock worth $995,906. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

