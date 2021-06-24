Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $444.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.81. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $453.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

