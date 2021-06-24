Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $164.32 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

