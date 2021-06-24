Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $339,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,644,000 after acquiring an additional 102,928 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $202,273,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

MKTX opened at $457.82 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.24.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

