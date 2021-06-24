Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Escalade were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Escalade by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Escalade in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Escalade in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Escalade by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Escalade in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $318.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.24. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Escalade’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

