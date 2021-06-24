Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $393,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 537,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after purchasing an additional 299,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after acquiring an additional 153,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

NYSE WEC opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.