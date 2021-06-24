Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,553 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Mimecast by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,426.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,531,142. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of MIME opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

