Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $179.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $126.70 and a one year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

