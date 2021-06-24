Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $156.41

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.41 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.25), with a volume of 494,115 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £329.81 million and a PE ratio of 68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

About Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

