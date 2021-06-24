AceD (ACED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,708.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. AceD has a total market cap of $91,697.96 and approximately $9,708.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AceD has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 557.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

