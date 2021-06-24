ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.26% of ACON S2 Acquisition worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 106,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,470,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 506,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,236. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

