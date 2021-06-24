Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams Sells 14,583 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $583,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, R Mark Adams sold 8,914 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $345,595.78.

On Wednesday, April 7th, R Mark Adams sold 3,586 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $151,831.24.

Shares of ADPT opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 93,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

