ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 326,785 shares.The stock last traded at $25.00 and had previously closed at $25.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after buying an additional 502,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after buying an additional 155,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

