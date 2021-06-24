AdEx Market Capitalization Tops $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00020555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $200.67 or 0.00602382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00040543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00077421 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

