Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Adient’s focus on streamlining its portfolio to focus on core business bodes well. The firm's recent deal to terminate its Yanfeng JV in China for $1.5 billion will allow it to navigate China's automotive market independently and position it for further growth in the nation. Adient's fiscal 2021 guidance underscores notable earnings growth driven by recovering industry volumes and positive backlog of new business. For fiscal 2021, Adient expects revenues of $14.6-$15 billion, higher than the $12.7 billion reported in fiscal 2020. Moreover, Adient recently secured a number of new businesses which augurs well for its top line growth. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance at the moment.”

ADNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.29. Adient has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Adient will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

