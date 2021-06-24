Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock Sells 6,000 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ADBE opened at $574.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.03 and a 52-week high of $579.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

