Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao Sells 2,833 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dana Rao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $574.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $511.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.03 and a 1-year high of $579.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

