Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74,454 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,361 shares of company stock worth $14,625,056 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $578.07. 14,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,684. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $579.80. The stock has a market cap of $276.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.