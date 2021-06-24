Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,227,000 after acquiring an additional 170,514 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $35.88 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

