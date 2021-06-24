Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $210.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is taking several initiatives to strengthen and streamline its supply chain to meet the evolving needs of its customers and unlock its long-term margin expansion. It continues to make progress on its Do It Yourself (DIY) omnichannel e-commerce platform. The acquisition of the DieHard brand has has boosted the company’s top line growth. The firm’s strong balance sheet underscores financial flexibility. However, Advance Auto Parts' operating costs are on the rise and the trend is likely to continue amid massive expenses for store openings, partnerships and investments to strengthen the supply chain. This might clip the firm's margins and cash flows. Also, price competition remains a concern for Advance Auto Parts, as it competes with other automotive retailers. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance now. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $200.71 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.28.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

