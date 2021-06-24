Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.00. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 268,597 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $131.24 million, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.25.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74,055 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

