Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises 1.4% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 12,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,467,000 after acquiring an additional 906,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.72. 10,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

