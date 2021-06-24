Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $7.35 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares during the period. LiveRamp comprises 1.5% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 861,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,706,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 283.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 94.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 176.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

RAMP traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. 68,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.50. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

