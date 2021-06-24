Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of OUT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,707. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

