Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 1,128 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $1,397,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $595.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,223. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of -301.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $596.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

