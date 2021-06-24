Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

