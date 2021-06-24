Aerojet Rocketdyne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,071 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 721% compared to the typical volume of 496 call options.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $140,298,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after buying an additional 913,461 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJRD opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

