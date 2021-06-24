Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aeroports de Paris presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

AEOXF stock opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.45. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

