Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will announce sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520,000.00 and the lowest is $400,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.19 million, with estimates ranging from $1.17 million to $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

AEMD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,409. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.49. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

