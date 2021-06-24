Agora (NASDAQ:API) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agora (NASDAQ:API) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.26 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agora presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of API traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 1,851,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,777. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30. Agora has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agora will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

