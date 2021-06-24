Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACDVF. Wolfe Research upgraded Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.66. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 171.34% and a negative return on equity of 308.33%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

