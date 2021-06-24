Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

