Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at CIBC

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.93.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

