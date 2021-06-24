Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

ALB stock opened at $163.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.