Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Raised by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $5,459,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 50,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $77,439,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $1,899,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.06. 12,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,404. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

