Alchemint Standards Trading Down 14% Over Last Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $115,059.92 and $20.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00099551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00161477 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,888.83 or 1.00087936 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.