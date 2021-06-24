Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Director Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse Sells 106,357 Shares

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Director Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse sold 106,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.23, for a total transaction of C$343,533.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$166,412.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Alexco Resource Corp. has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of C$306.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61.
Alexco Resource Company Profile
