Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.05. 17,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,066. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

