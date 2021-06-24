Algonquin Power & Utilities’ (AQN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.42.

AQN stock traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,049. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$16.85 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$687.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

