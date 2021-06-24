Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

