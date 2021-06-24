Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $255,253,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $605.82 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $251.11 and a one year high of $647.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $592.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

